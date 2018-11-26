Man offered teenage girls for sex online, prosecutors say

SAN ANTONIO - Jury selection began Monday in Felony Impact Court in the sex trafficking trial of Steve Sumlin.

The 40-year-old defendant is accused of providing young women for sex to clients in motel rendezvous arranged on an online escort service ad.

Among the victims was a 16-year-old runaway, prosecutors said.

The girl told police that Sumlin was her boyfriend and that he forced her to have sex for money with strangers, prosecutors said.

The teenager is scheduled to testify Tuesday.

District Court Judge Dick Alcala ruled on several pretrial motions Monday filed by the prosecution and defense attorneys prior to jury selection.

As he arrived for trial, Sumlin smiled but said nothing.

His lawyer, Paul Goeke, only said, "No talking, thanks though. Later."

Sumlin is charged with continuous trafficking of persons.

If Sumlin is found guilty, he faces a punishment ranging from 25 years to life in prison.

