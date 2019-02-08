Man on trial in shooting death of common-law wife

SAN ANTONIO - The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting his common-law wife began Friday.

Gabriel Martinez is charged with murder in the May 2016 slaying of Lori Lee Ortiz.

According to prosecutors, police found Gabriel Martinez and Ortiz lying face down on the floor of their house in the 7000 block of Myrtle Valley.

Police said that Gabriel Martinez shot Ortiz and then himself.

The defendant's daughter, Brianna Martinez, who was 15 years old at the time of the slaying, testified that she saw Gabriel Martinez point the gun at her mother.

Brianna Martinez: "He had picked it up."

Attorney: "He had picked it up? What did he do with it? "

Brianna Martinez: "He was pointing it towards her."

Attorney: "He was pointing it towards your mom?"

Brianna Martinez: "Yes."

Attorney: "What did you do at this point?"

Brianna Martinez: "At that point, I was frightened. I couldn't do anything, though. The only thing I said was 'stop.'"

If Gabriel Martinez is found guilty on the murder charge, he could face up to 99 years in prison.

