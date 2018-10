SAN ANTONIO - A man on a wheelchair was hit and killed while trying to cross a street Wednesday night on the city's South Side.

Police said the man was crossing the street at the intersection of Southwest Military Drive and South Flores while a don't cross sign was flashing.

A motorcycle hit the man, knocking him out of his wheelchair and then a car hit him, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

