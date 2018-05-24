News

Man orders raspa before robbing raspa stand at gunpoint, SAPD says

Gunman at large; SAPD asks community's help identifying him

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man they say ordered a raspa at a local business before pulling out a gun and demanding money.

Officials said the robbery occurred Saturday at a raspa stand located on Rigsby Avenue, which is on the city’s Southeast Side.

SAPD robbery detectives describe the unidentified man as Hispanic, 20-30 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

On its social media pages, the SAPD shared three images of the man accused of robbing the raspa -- also referred as snow cone -- stand at gunpoint.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SAPD robbery detectives at 210-207-0300 with the case number #18104552.

