Man orders raspa before robbing raspa stand at gunpoint, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man they say ordered a raspa at a local business before pulling out a gun and demanding money.

Officials said the robbery occurred Saturday at a raspa stand located on Rigsby Avenue, which is on the city’s Southeast Side.

SAPD robbery detectives describe the unidentified man as Hispanic, 20-30 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds.

Robbery detectives need your help identifying this suspect! He’s accused of ordering a raspa at a business on Rigsby Road last Saturday, but the suspect then showed a gun and demanded money. Call robbery detectives @ (210)207-0300 if you have info on case. SAPD Case#18104552. pic.twitter.com/6PsLvquCUg — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) May 24, 2018

On its social media pages, the SAPD shared three images of the man accused of robbing the raspa -- also referred as snow cone -- stand at gunpoint.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SAPD robbery detectives at 210-207-0300 with the case number #18104552.

SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS & TIPS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.