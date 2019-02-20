Man pistol-whipped during carjacking; 2 people on the run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are on the run in a stolen vehicle after a man was pistol-whipped and carjacked Wednesday afternoon on the city's far West Side, according to police.

San Antonio police said four people, who they believe know each other, showed up at a home in the 1300 block of Diamond Bluff for a meetup.

Police said the gathering turned violent when a confrontation led a man to pistol-whip the victim.

The gunman and another person took off in the victim's car, according to police.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered in the armed robbery. He and the other person are not being cooperative, police said.

