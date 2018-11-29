Man pleads guilty in capital murder case that stemmed from botched drug deal

SAN ANTONIO - A man charged with capital murder in a botched drug deal has pleaded guilty.

Jai Lynn Jamaal Arnold is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of December. He's charged in the shooting death of Milton Miles.

The shooting happened in 2016 after, police say, Arnold and five other people went to Miles’ home to buy marijuana.

Shots were fired and Miles was killed.

The other five people allegedly involved said Arnold fired the fatal shot.

All suspects have been charged with capital murder.

