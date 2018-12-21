Man pleads guilty to drowning 6-year-old nephew

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Kerrville man has pleaded guilty to drowning his 6-year-old nephew in a bathtub north of Seattle.



The Daily Herald reports 20-year-old Andrew Henckel of Kerrville, Texas, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday as part of a plea deal.



Part of the agreement calls for a mental health evaluation.



According to court documents, Henckel had been babysitting his nephew Dayvid Pakko Oct. 16, 2017, the day he was reported missing.



Court documents say Henckel drowned Pakko in a tub and later wrapped his body in a blanket, placed him in a box and threw it in a dumpster. Hundreds of people participated in a search for the child before his body was found the next day.



Prosecutors plan to recommend more than 18 years in prison.



Sentencing is set for March.

