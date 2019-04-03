Man pleads no contest in teenage son's shooting death

SAN ANTONIO - What apparently began as a violent family disturbance ended in death for Andres Delgado IV, 14, the night of March 14, 2018.

The teenager's father, Andres Delgado, 45, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Delgado pleaded no contest Wednesday to the charge and was ordered to return to court on May 3 to be formally sentenced.

As part of a plea agreement, Delgado could face a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Following the hearing, the family appeared divided.

While the elder Delgado's sister sobbed and comforted him in the hallway outside the courtroom, another relative was less than sympathetic.

"He's just bad, he's evil that's all - he is just evil," said Juan Delgado, the defendant's brother.

