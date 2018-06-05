Man, holding son, pointed gun at brother-in-law's head, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is in the Bexar County Jail after police said he pointed a gun at his brother-in-law’s head while holding his young son with his other hand.

Vincent Apollo Garcia, 26, was arrested Tuesday morning following a dispute that occurred on May 24.

According to an arrest affidavit, the brother-in-law and Garcia were living together at the residence where the man started arguing with Garcia’s father.

The affidavit states that the brother-in-law started punching Garcia’s father after he saw him shove his mother out of the way.

Garcia then struck the man and pointed a handgun at his head with one hand while holding his son in the other hand, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Garcia told his brother-in-law that if anything were to happen to his son, he would kill him.

Garcia is now being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond has been set at $30,000.

According to online records, Garcia has a history of family violence that includes injury to a child.

In 2016, a judge sentenced Garcia to five years of probation after he was convicted of assault on family by choking/strangulation.

