Man, holding son, pointed gun at brother-in-law's head, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man is in the Bexar County Jail after police said he pointed a gun at his brother-in-law’s head while holding his young son with his other hand.
Vincent Apollo Garcia, 26, was arrested Tuesday morning following a dispute that occurred on May 24.
According to an arrest affidavit, the brother-in-law and Garcia were living together at the residence where the man started arguing with Garcia’s father.
The affidavit states that the brother-in-law started punching Garcia’s father after he saw him shove his mother out of the way.
Garcia then struck the man and pointed a handgun at his head with one hand while holding his son in the other hand, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Garcia told his brother-in-law that if anything were to happen to his son, he would kill him.
Garcia is now being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond has been set at $30,000.
According to online records, Garcia has a history of family violence that includes injury to a child.
In 2016, a judge sentenced Garcia to five years of probation after he was convicted of assault on family by choking/strangulation.
