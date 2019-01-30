Man points handgun at store clerk and demands money, police say

SAN ANTONIO - It was a scary ordeal for a store clerk after a man brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

The robbery occurred New Year's Day at the El Sendero Food Mart, located in the 12100 block of El Sendero Street, which is not far from Thousand Oaks and Wurzbach Parkway on the city's Northeast Side.

Police said the suspect entered the store, walked toward the counter and waited for the clerk. That's when, police say, the clerk walked out of the cooler and around the counter to the register.

The suspect then pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, police said.

The clerk opened the register, and the suspect took the cash and fled out the front door, according to police.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

