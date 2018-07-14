Man pretending to apply for job robs Cricket Wireless store

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is looking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to San Antonio police, a man went into a North East Side Cricket Wireless store in the 6300 block of FM 78 on June 8. He asked for a job application, then approached the counter and demanded money from the register. Police said he flashed a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There is up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. If you recognize the man, call Crime Stoppers at (210) 244-STOP.

