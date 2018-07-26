Man previously accused of family violence threatens wife with shotgun, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A man who’s been accused of family violence previously was arrested after allegedly threatening his wife with a gun.

Albert Vidales, 37, was arrested Thursday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Vidales has been on the run since July 8.

"He allegedly pulled a shotgun on his wife during a family disturbance," said Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez, with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also discovered Vidales has been accused of family violence in the past.

"They ran a check on him and found that he was a fugitive for another warrant of assault-family violence," Gonzalez said.

Vidales is now at the Bexar County jail. He is charged with family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

