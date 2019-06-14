Man recently acquitted in high profile murder case arrested on new charges

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was tried and acquitted of murder in December is back in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a female family member's head.

Gabriel Moreno, 37, was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

His bond total for the three charges is $1 million, according to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department.

Moreno was found Not Guilty in December of the 2014 murder of Jose Luis Menchaca.

Menchaca was brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat before his body was dismembered.

The prosecutor in that trial described Moreno as "pure evil." Read more on that here.

SAPD praised the Special Victims Unit, Street Crimes Unit, SWAT, ROP, and Eagle for Moreno's arrest.

Moreno was taken into custody without incident.

