Man pulls machete from pants, threatens to kill woman, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 22-year-old man accused of pulling out a machete and threatening to kill a woman.

Mario Chavira Jr. was taken into custody Thursday morning, six days after the victim called the police to file an assault report.

The victim told police she knows Chavira and that he was able to enter her apartment with a stolen key. She said she was asleep when Chavira woke her up and began choking her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Chavira pulled a machete out of his pants and held it against the woman's throat and side, saying he was going to kill her, according to the affidavit.

The woman said Chavira also punched her several times with a closed fist.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit said in the affidavit the woman had visible injuries to her face, head and neck.

Chavira is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bail has been set at $50,000.

