Man punched in the face during break-in of NW Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A home invasion on the city's Northwest Side early Monday left one person injured and police searching for two suspects.

The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. at the Springwood Apartments located in the 1400 block of Gardenia, not far from Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find the door of the apartment kicked in and a man in his 20s injured.

Police said they were told two men with handguns kicked in the door and punched the victim in the face. The suspects then stole jewelry, cash, and some other items before fleeing the scene.

Firefighters checked the victim's injuries at the scene. Police did not release a description of the two suspects.

