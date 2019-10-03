Man pushes store clerk to ground, steals money from register, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store on the city's North Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to a Circle K in the 7200 block of Blanco Road after receiving reports of a robbery.

According to police, a man with "obvious mental issues" walked into the store and up to the store clerk, and then pushed her to the ground.

Police said the man took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before leaving.

Castle Hills police later found and arrested the man in a parking lot behind the Circle K near a lighting store and auction house.

The man will now be charged with robbery, police said. His name and age were not released.

