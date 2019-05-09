Man reindicted on murder charge in death of toddler after new evidence comes to light

SAN ANTONIO - New evidence has led to the reindictment of a San Antonio man who is behind bars on a murder charge.

In April 2017, Javiele Frias was charged with injury to a child after police found a 14-month old girl unresponsive in his care.

Charges were upgraded when the child was taken off life support and were later dismissed.

New evidence presented Wednesday, however, revealed Frias struck the child with an object and against an object, causing severe head trauma.

Frias first claimed the child fell from a bed. He later admitted to shaking her while she was upside down.

