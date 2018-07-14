Man remains tight-lipped after being stabbed outside club

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after he was stabbed at a North West side club.

According to San Antonio police, the man was stabbed just outside of the door of All-Star gentleman's club in the 9500 block of IH-10 West around 2:30 a.m. He ran across the street to find help but collapsed in the parking lot of Denny's, police said.

He was taken to University Hospital. Police said he isn't disclosing much information about what led up to the stabbing.

