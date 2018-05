SCHERTZ - A man is in the hospital after a crash Friday night.

According to the Schertz Fire Department, the man's truck flipped into a ditch in the 21300 block of Nacodgoches Road. The man was trapped inside his truck and had to be rescued by firefighters.

He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, officials said.

Officials said they have not determined what caused the man to crash.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.