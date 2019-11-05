Man robbed, assaulted and left unconscious in street. Reward offered for suspects

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for at least three people who assaulted and robbed a 45-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. July 28 near 55 Briggs Avenue.

The individuals stole the victim's debit card and left him unconscious in the middle of the road following the assault, according to San Antonio police.

A Crime Stoppers report sent to KSAT states that the individuals stole the victim's car, abandoned it at a separate location and set it on fire after leaving the man in the roadway.

They also used his debit card at multiple banks to withdraw the victim's money, according to the report.

No further detail was provided as to why the victim met with the people who robbed him.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

