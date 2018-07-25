Man robbed, shot drives home before calling for help, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the back overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

Police responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m. to the 10200 block of Desert Sands, which is located not far from San Pedro Avenue on the city's North Side.

According to police, the victim was robbed and shot before driving himself home and calling for help.

The man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His name and age are not currently known.

Police did not disclose a description of the shooter.

