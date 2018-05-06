Man robbed, shot on East Side, found on Hays Street

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police found a man shot on Hays Street early Sunday morning but aren't sure exactly where the shooting took place.

Police said they found the man around 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Hays Street. The man told police he was walking home from a nearby store when someone approached him, demanded money, and shot him in the leg.

He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Police said they have a vague description of the suspect and are working to find out who he is.

