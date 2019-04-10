Man robs 79-year-old woman after she takes him to get food

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who robbed a 79-year-old woman around 9 a.m. on March 10 in the 6500 block of Chasethorn Drive.

The woman drove two men to a fast-food restaurant prior to the robbery, where they were captured on surveillance video.

One of the suspects has already been identified and arrested.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the second suspect in this aggravated robbery case.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

