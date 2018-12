SAN ANTONIO - A man robbed a Comerica Bank branch Friday afternoon on the city's Northwest Side.

Police said the man walked into the bank around 4:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Northwest Loop 410 and handed a note to a clerk demanding cash.

The clerk gave the man $200, police said.

The man took off on foot.

