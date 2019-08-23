Man robs CVS Pharmacy, threatens store clerk, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have released the image of a man they say robbed a CVS Pharmacy on the city's North Side.

The incident occurred Aug. 15 at the CVS Pharmacy in the 7200 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, the man entered the store and asked to buy a pack of cigarettes. The clerk told the man, however, that the store did not sell cigarettes -- so the man reached over the counter and began looking for the cash register, police said.

Authorities said the robber approached the clerk and demanded that she open the cash register. The clerk, fearing for her life, ultimately complied with the demands, police said. He took the money and then left in a white four-door vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

