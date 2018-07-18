Man robs fast-food restaurant at drive-thru window

SAN ANTONIO - An armed man robbed a Jack in the Box through a drive-thru window Wednesday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

Police said the robbery happened around 7 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant on Evers Road and Loop 410.

At some point during the robbery, an employee fell and got hurt, police said.

The thief had a gun, was wearing a red bandana over his face, a black shirt and black shorts, police said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of tracking down the thief.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.