Man robs store at gunpoint, gets away with cash, cigarettes

Robbery reported at Superior Mini Mart at 3223 Nogalitos Street on March 4

By David Ibanez - Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO - Offense:  Aggravated Robbery                                                        
Location: Superior Mini Mart at 3223 Nogalitos Street 
Needed to solve the case: Name and location of man involved in the robbery.  

Synopsis:  On Monday, March 4, at 10:50 p.m., the unknown male suspect pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded cash from the register be placed into his black Nike backpack. The man fled with stolen money and cigarettes. 

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

