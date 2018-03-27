Man runs into roadblocks while trying to steal from NW Side taco shop, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who San Antonio police said had plans to steal money from a Northwest Side taco shop ran into one stumbling block after another.

Police said the man walked into Julio's Taqueria in the 2100 block of Bandera Road before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and tried to tell a worker he wanted cash.

"She didn't understand what he was saying because she only speaks Spanish," said Sgt. Mike Guzman, of the San Antonio Police Department. "He was a bit frustrated. He picked up the cash register, trying to take it. He ends up throwing it on the floor."

Guzman said the suspect grabbed money from a tip jar, ran out of the business and headed toward a car parked at a nearby apartment complex.

While they were still investigating the taco shop theft, police noticed a commotion in the parking lot of a strip mall across the street.

A driver, who they quickly realized was their theft suspect, had become involved in a traffic dispute with the owner of a store in that other strip mall.

Police said while he was attempting to speed away, the suspect nearly rammed into the business owner's car.

"In trying to avoid getting hit, the store owner went back into his parking space; tried backing up once the suspect passed him. Then the suspect backed up again," Guzman said.

Officers moved in and ordered the theft suspect out of his car at gunpoint.

Guzman said they arrested him on charges related to the theft. The car he was driving also was stolen, he said.

But they didn't recover the cash taken from the tip jar.

No one was hurt in the incident.

