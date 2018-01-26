Man's body found behind fire station near downtown

SAN ANTONIO - The body of a man was found Friday morning behind Fire Station No. 1 near downtown.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of North Cherry, where the man was found at a homeless camp by a member of an organization who was conducting a homeless population count.
A police spokesman wouldn't confirm how the man died, but he said the incident was being investigated as a murder.
Police are looking for witnesses.
An autopsy will be conducted.
