Man's body found behind fire station near downtown

SAN ANTONIO - The body of a man was found Friday morning behind Fire Station No. 1 near downtown.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of North Cherry, where the man was found at a homeless camp by a member of an organization who was conducting a homeless population count.

A police spokesman wouldn't confirm how the man died, but he said the incident was being investigated as a murder.

Police are looking for witnesses.

An autopsy will be conducted.

