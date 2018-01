SAN ANTONIO - The body of a man was found Friday night in a field near the Traders Village Flea Market in southwest Bexar County.

The discovery was made around 6 p.m. in the 9300 block of Southwest Loop 410, Bexar County sheriff's officials said.

The case is being investigated as a possible homicide, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the man suffered injuries, officials said.

The victim hasn't been identified.

