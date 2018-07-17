Man's body found in Guadalupe River in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin Police Department has temporarily closed the west side of Starcke Park Tuesday after the body of a deceased man was found in the Guadalupe River.

SPD and Seguin Fire Department were called to retrieve the body of a man on the south side of Starcke Park, believed to be between 20 to 30 years old.

There is currently no known cause of death or identification, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The body appears to have been in the water for an extended period of time.

Story developing.

