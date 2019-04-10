Man says residents' escape from fire at assisted living apartments was miraculous

SAN ANTONIO - Fire broke out in the middle of the night at a North Side assisted living apartment complex, yet everyone managed to escape without injury.

San Antonio firefighters responded to Sunrise Garden Villas, in the 10200 block of Desert Sands Street, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, most residents already were outside and out of danger.

Charles Morgan, who lives on the back side of the building that burned, said he woke up to a police officer banging on his door "and yelling, 'Fire! Fire! Fire!' So I came running out. I was in my bare feet."

Morgan grabbed a backpack, which contained a pill box -- his emergency supply of medications -- and ran from his home.

Initially, Morgan said he didn't realize exactly what was happening.

Only after Morgan walked around to the front of his building did he see the huge flames burning through the building's roof and the homes of his neighbors.

"I was, kind of, scared, because I was afraid that it would come to my room as well," Morgan said.

Morgan said he also saw neighbors helping neighbors, those who were able to get out on their own assisting those using walkers.

Morgan said the apartment complex caters to people with physical and mental disabilities.

The idea that they all got out safely, escaping injury, is miraculous, he said.

"Thank God," Morgan said. "God up there, thank you for saving me."

Twenty-three of Morgan's neighbors were displaced and are left looking for a new home.

The fire either damaged or destroyed nine units, according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Hood told reporters that the plan was to place displaced people in other apartments within the complex.

Hood said what amounted to a close call for Morgan, but a direct hit for neighbors, may not have been an accident.

While arson investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire, Hood said early on that it is suspicious in nature.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.