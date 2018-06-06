Man sentenced in 2014 fatal shooting of Jourdanton mother left on side of road

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - The man convicted in the slaying of a young mother from Jourdanton was sentenced in an Atascosa County Courthouse Tuesday night.

Audrey Louis, the 81st District DA, tells KSAT that John Bryan Finch was sentenced to 72 years and six months in prison for the murder of Lindsey Wadkins, 29.

Louis said Finch was convicted on Monday and also faces a fine of $10,000. Jury selection began in May 28 and testimony started on May 29.

The case dates back to June 2014 when Wadkins’ body was found along a rural road north of Jourdanton.

Authorities said Wadkins had been shot multiple times and left on the side of the road.

On June 25, 2014, Atascosa County authorities arrested Naomi Delgado in connection with the murder.

Sheriff’s officials, along with the Lonestar Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service, then issued a warrant for Finch and took him into custody in Charlotte on July 9, 2014.

Louis said the court determined that Finch, then 29 years old, was the person who pulled the trigger and fatally shot Wadkins.

A third woman, Samantha Jones, was then arrested in 2016 in connection with Wadkins’ slaying.

Louis said both women have been charged with murder, but neither of their cases have gone to trial.

Delgado is currently out on bond while Jones is in the Atascosa County Jail.

Wadkins had a daughter, according to her obituary.

