Man sentenced to 30 years behind bars for raping, impregnating 12-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl.

Jason Hall, 33, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a child last month.

The case dates back to June 2014, when Hall was accused of raping the girl while her mother was doing laundry.

The girl later learned she was pregnant, and DNA tests proved Hall was the father.

Hall somehow managed to avoid police for three years until he was captured and charged early last year, officials said.

“My client (Hall) is extremely sorry for this. He went to Iraq and served this country and had (post-traumatic stress disorder) when he came back. Doesn't excuse (the act), but something happened and when he came back, he was on drugs. He's very sorry, but he knows no amount of sorry is going to change the facts,” said William Davidson, Hall’s attorney.

Davidson said he asked the judge to sentence his client to 15 years instead of 30, which is the maximum penalty. He said he understands the judge’s decision because of the nature of the case and the girl’s age.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.