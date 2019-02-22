Man sentenced to 30 years in connection with 2016 fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in 2016.

Jason Marino was sentenced in the 227th District Court as part of a plea deal to murder charges in the fatal shooting of Milton Miles.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Marino was among four men who barged into an apartment in the 4000 block of TPC Parkway on Oct. 9, 2016, and opened fire.

BCSO officials said the group was looking for drugs.

Marino and Jamaar McNeil were indicted on capital murder charges, but as part of a plea deal they pleaded guilty to a murder charge.

McNeil is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.