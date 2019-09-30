Man sentenced to 30 years in wife's stabbing death

SAN ANTONIO - A 42-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the June 2018 murder of his wife.

According to an arrest affidavit, JoAnn Muniz, 38, was found in a bedroom of her apartment by her teenage daughters. Muniz was holding a towel around her neck and bleeding profusely.

Muniz told her daughters, "I need help. I'm dying," according to an affidavit.

The daughters told police that they saw Carlos Martinez flee from the apartment. He was arrested two days later by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Muniz's sister, daughter and father were in court as Martinez was sentenced as part of a plea agreement.

"She helped him a lot to be a better person, but it did not happen," the victim's father, Jose Muniz, said.

There was an enhancement addition to the agreement that dictates Martinez must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.



