Man sentenced to 45 years for Family Dollar store robbery

SAN ANTONIO - A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with a store robbery that led to a police standoff.

Steven Brown was found guilty of robbing a Family Dollar store on Pearsall Road on April 30, 2018.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, Brown and Jennifer Tran ordered a store employee to open the store's safe.

Brown and Tran got away with more than $6,000 in cash and items, according to trial testimony.

They were arrested two days later at a Travelodge on Interstate 35 following an hours-long standoff during which they went into neighboring hotel rooms and started a fire, prosecutors said.

The pair tried to escape into the attic space, but was caught by a member of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Tran was found guilty previously and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

