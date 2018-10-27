Man sentenced to life in prison for violently sexually assaulting 21-month-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - A man will be spending the rest of his life in prison for violently sexually assaulting a toddler.

Isaac Cardenas was sentenced today to life without parole Thursday.

He was convicted earlier this month on four counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors said Cardenas abused his girlfriend's 21-month-old daughter, leaving her with injuries too graphic to describe.

Cardenas blamed it on a dog attack, but the evidence didn't add up.

His girlfriend, Crystal Herrera, was charged with injury to a child by omission.

