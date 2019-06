A man convicted of capital murder for the shooting deaths of his wife and their friend at his home in Poth, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

John Waclawcyk's sentencing comes on the one-year anniversary of the deaths of Justine Waclawczyk and Andrew Toscano.

They were shot to death on June 10, 2018, inside a home in the 400 block of North Carrol Street.

