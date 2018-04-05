Man seriously wounded in late-night drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital Thursday morning after he was wounded in a late-night drive-by shooting, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Hazel Street, which is located not far from South Brazos Street and Frio City Road on the city's West Side.

According to police, the victim, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was shot in the chest by a man driving a Dodge Charger. The suspect fled the scene following the shooting.

Police did not release a reason for the attack.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injuries. At this time his name and condition are not currently known.

