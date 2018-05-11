Man claiming to give young girl tennis lessons charged with sex abuse, affidavit says

SCHERTZ, Texas - Authorities in Schertz arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a young girl multiple times under the guise of tennis lessons.

John Blaylock, 45, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to an affidavit, Blaylock met the victim, who was 13 years old at the time, and her mother at a church.

Blaylock claimed to be an assistant youth director, but was actually a volunteer.

Schertz police said Blaylock began to communicate with the victim and made her stay late after youth group meetings.

The victim told police Blaylock later kissed her at the church while they were alone, the affidavit stated.

Blaylock then began to give the girl personal gifts and led her to believe that the two were in a relationship, the affidavit stated.

Blaylock then lied to the victim’s mother about giving her tennis lessons and sexually assaulted her three separate times last November near a local park.

The girl told her mother and Schertz police interviewed Blaylock, who admitted to engaging in “intimate, romantic activities” with the victim, the affidavit stated.

Police took Blaylock into custody and he was charged.

Blaylock was booked in to the Bexar County jail Thursday and was pending magistration, records show.

