Man shoots ex-girlfriend after not being able to spend birthday with kids, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man who they said shot his ex-girlfriend after missing out on spending his birthday with his children.

Johnny Gonzales, 36, was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outside a Northwest Side home in the 5000 block of Glen Ridge Drive.

Officers went to the home after receiving several calls about gunshots at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Timber View Drive.

"Then we had a call that an individual had observed a female that had been shot multiple times right next to a car," said Officer Doug Greene, a police spokesman.

Greene said it appears the suspect was in another car, drove up and shot the woman as she exited her vehicle.

The woman suffered several gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where police said she is stable.

Officers found a child in the car next to her who they said was not hurt by the gunfire.

Police said the woman was able to tell them she was shot by Gonzales.

"The suspect had a birthday recently," Greene said. "It's our understanding that the suspect and the victim have kids together, and he was upset that he was not able to spend his birthday with his kids."

Gonzales turned 36 last Friday.

Greene said with the information from the victim and witnesses, officers were able to track Gonzales down at his home.

"We attempted to make entry into the residence, but the individual didn't answer at first," he said. "He eventually came out and was taken into custody."

Gonzales faces multiple charges, including endangering a child.

