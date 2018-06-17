SAPD investigates incident where man shot three times outside East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said they are questioning three people after a man was found shot Sunday morning.

According to police, when officers arrived in the 400 block of South Olive Street they found a man who had been shot three times, police said. He was taken to SAMMC in critical condition.

Police took three men who were in the home into custody for questioning. They told police the shooting happened outside of the home but police said they found shell casing inside, police said.

So far no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.