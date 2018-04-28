Man shot 5 times outside South Side apartments, gunman at large

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in serious condition after being shot five times on the South Side Saturday morning.

According to police, the 21-year old-victim and his brother met with three other men outside of the Dunes Apartment Complex in the 6200 block of South New Braunfels Avenue around 11 a.m..

Police said an argument broke out and a 19-year-old man took out a semiautomatic gun and shot the victim several times.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his feet, hands and legs.

The suspected gunman and the two other men fled the scene, but police said they have good leads in their investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.