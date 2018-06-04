Man shot after he can't pay for ride to his house, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the back after he was unable pay for a ride to his house overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of John Adams Drive, which is located not far from Babcock Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, a 51-year-old man had asked two men for a ride to his home in exchange for cash. Upon arriving home however, the man told them he didn't have enough money to cover the cost of the ride.

The victim gave the men the money he did have and began to walk away. That's when, police said, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The suspects fled the scene following the shooting and remain at-large, police said. A description of the suspects has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.



