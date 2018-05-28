Man fighting for his life after shooting at Far West Side gas station

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was shot in the parking lot of a Chevron on the Far West Side Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the Chevron at 8210 Marbach Road around 4 p.m. for a reported shooting in progress.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect fled the scene.

Police said they are speaking with multiple witnesses to get a description of the suspect.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

A woman who said she knows the victim said she heard a single gunshot and saw the man bleeding from his face.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said she didn't see who shot the man, but saw the man's girlfriend covered in blood, screaming. She said the victim is homeless.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.