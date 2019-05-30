Man shot at, robbed outside North Side Dollar Tree store, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was shot at and robbed outside a convenience store on the city's North Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree convenience store in the 7100 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 20s, was robbed at gunpoint outside the store just before being fired upon and grazed in the back.

Authorities said the suspect stole the victim's laptop and then fled the scene on foot.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Police said the investigation into the robbery and shooting is ongoing.

