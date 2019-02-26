Man shot behind apartment complex on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was wounded and three people are on the run following a shooting Monday evening on the city's Southeast Side.

Police said a man in his early 20s was confronted by three people in an alleyway behind the Lasses Townhome Apartments in the 2800 block of Lasses Boulevard.

One of the men in the trio went to a car and returned with a gun, shooting the man in the thigh, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He wasn't being very cooperative with officers, police said.

The trio got away and are being sought.

