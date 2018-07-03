Man shot by niece's ex-boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday afternoon after police say he was shot by his niece's ex-boyfriend.

Police were called to the 200 block of Agnes Drive around 5 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police said that the gunman was at his ex-girlfriend's house when the woman's uncle came to check on her.

The alleged gunman and his ex-girlfriend got into an argument and the woman asked him to leave, police said. The man complied, but later returned with a gun and shot the woman's uncle in the stomach.

Authorities are still searching for the gunman.

