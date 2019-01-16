Man shot by stepson while arguing with wife, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one man shot on the city's far West Side on Tuesday evening.

Police said the man was arguing with his wife when his stepson shot him in the wrist at a home on Scotty Drive, which is outside Loop 410 near Highway 90.

The man is expected to be OK. The man's wife, stepson and another person drove off after the shooting, police said.

It is unclear whether police are still looking for the trio.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.